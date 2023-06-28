Increase in residential fires

[Source: Supplied]

The National Fire Authority has recorded an increase in structural fire incidents so far this year when compared to the same period last year.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says so far, 55 structural fires have been recorded, a 17 percent increase.

On Sunday night, a house containing two flats in Narere, Nasinu, was destroyed in a fire.

A 64-year-old woman and her son lived in one flat, while a married couple and their daughter lived in the second flat. The 75-year-old owner of the house lives on a separate property.

Sowane has warned Fijians to adhere to fire safety rules because residential fires topped the list of structural fires in the first five months of this year.



He says of the total number of structural fire incidents for the first five months of this year, 52 were residential, with two industrial and one commercial fire.

The records also show that the estimated cost of damage from fires in the first five months of this year stood at $3.71 million.