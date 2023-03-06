Inclusivity is a must: Tabuya

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya says inequality is one of the factors that lead to economic insecurity as it affects a person’s ability to earn income and have equal opportunity.

She highlighted this during the closing of the Pacific Regional Conference on Disability last week.

Tabuya says despite facing challenges such as geography, attitudes, and limited resources, there is a need for all to ensure that people living with disabilities are able to live their lives as others do.

The Minister says they will work towards social and gender inclusion to create an environment that benefits persons with disabilities, their families, and organizations of persons with disabilities.