I will never stop serving my people, says Tabuya

[ Source: Parliament of Fiji / Facebook ]

Former Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya says she will never stop serving the people.

Speaking in Parliament, the former minister admits that as a human being she has fallen short, stumbled in the face of criticism, and felt the sting of personal attacks, yet one thing remains certain that is the calling to serve, even if it means facing humiliation or carrying heavy burdens.

Tabuya acknowledges those who have voiced their opinions, feeling she has not met their standards.

She says this is exactly the freedom she wanted, and democracy should be a space where everyone can speak openly.

She also acknowledged independent MPs who have joined the government, saying their action takes real courage, saying it’s a sign of focusing on solutions rather than disputes.

“We are showing that collaboration isn’t just possible. It’s crucial for the future of our beloved nation. Honorable Speaker, we are no longer the coalition government. We are a government of national unity with all parties that voted in in 2022 represented in Parliament in government.”

The former minister also expressed pride in the work being done by her successor, Sashi Kiran.

In her message to mark International Women’s Day, Tabuya says more still needs to be done.

She says while there have been victories, women are still underrepresented, violence against women continues to rise, and workplace inequality still persists.

Tabuya then urges members of Parliament and stakeholders to work together to address these issues.

She stresses that what she learned about leadership is that people do not want perfect leaders nor smart leaders, but they want leaders who are resilient, can withstand challenges, navigate crises, and keep going.

