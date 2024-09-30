I will never do that: Turaga

Francis Puleiwai [left] and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga has refuted claims made by Francis Puleiwai, the former Deputy Commissioner for Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC), on interference in an ongoing investigation.

In an interview, Puleiwai claims that senior government members, including ministers and deputy prime ministers, interfered with investigations against them.

Turaga says that government ministers understand that it is way out of line for any minister to interfere in an ongoing investigation or even ask about it.

Article continues after advertisement

He says that Puleiwai has wild and baseless allegations after she left the country.

“At the end of the day, whatever she says, she needs to be accountable for what she says, because other people are also saying exactly the same things. That’s all I can say. I will never do that. Never.”

Meanwhile, we are trying to get Puleiwai on whether she will lodge a Police complaint about the issues she has raised including the alleged slashing of her vehicle tires.

Police say so far, no such complaint has been filed.

Also, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has emphasized the necessity of an independent inquiry to address serious allegations made by Puleiwai.

We also have asked her, if she is willing to come to Fiji to testify if a inquiry is set up.