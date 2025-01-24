Hydrant issues hamper firefighting efforts

The National Fire Authority has stated that its response time to the major fire in Valelevu, Nasinu yesterday, which destroyed a number of businesses, was sufficient.

However, Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says there were numerous challenges encountered during the operation.

He says their team from Valelevu arrived at the site three minutes after receiving the call and was later joined by firefighters from Suva and Nakasi.

The officers tried their best to fight the fire, but factors such as the unavailability of fire hydrants hindered their efforts.

“Unfortunately, the fire hydrant they used was a bit far, but they managed to get the required water to put out the fire.”

Sowane says the water in their trucks’ was not sufficient to stop the blaze.

He also pointed out that the water pressure was low, and he had to contact the Water Authority of Fiji for support.

“Last night, I had called in their Chief Operations Officer to shut off some of the main water valves to boost the water pressure in that area. They did that, and that was how they managed to get the water.”

Sowane has dismissed allegations against his officers regarding response time and their ability to control the blaze.

He says the NFA has some of the best firefighters in the region, and they did their best yesterday.

The investigations into the incident is now underway.