Holi Masti draws huge crowd

The FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti event, held yesterday, attracted thousands of attendees who came together to celebrate the festival of colors in a vibrant and fun-filled atmosphere.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Manager of Hindi Radio, Ashneel Singh, expressed his excitement over the overwhelming turnout and strong community engagement.

Singh notes that Holi, traditionally celebrated at homes or within small communities, has evolved into large-scale public events like this one.

“But our main purpose was the significance people should understand. And I think we are successful, and this event has been a huge success for us.”

He adds that one of the significant highlights of the event was the increased participation of the younger generation, especially in the traditional chautaal, which remains an essential part of the celebration.

