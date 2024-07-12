Thirteen children succumbed to cancer

WOWS Kids Fiji has lost thirteen children to cancer this year.

WOWS Kids Fiji’s Temporary Assistant Alumeci Koromatia says this is an increase, as they recorded six deaths in the same period last year.

Koromatia is stressing increased awareness surrounding child cancer and better support systems to improve outcomes for affected children.

She says cancer diagnosis can be scary at any age, but it can be even more frightening for a child.

“Yeah, just seeing the symptoms and taking them seriously. Especially when these symptoms are persistent, we advise our parents and everyone in particular just to get their kids checked.”

Koromatia is also calling for support so that WOWS can expand its reach.

Currently, over 100 children are under WOWS Kids Fiji’s care.