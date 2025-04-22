PSH responds to dengue cases

Recent downpours and high temperatures have triggered a spike in dengue fever cases in the Western Division.

Pacific Specialist Healthcare has strengthened its response by improving triage systems, setting up dedicated observation beds and expanding laboratory services.

Dr Ratu Vereniki Raiwalui from PSH says stagnant water around homes is creating ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, especially the Aedes aegypti species that spreads dengue.

In a statement released by PSH, he noted that most positive cases are among people aged 10 to 29.

The surge is linked to a dengue strain that is new to the local population, which has lowered overall immunity.

PSH teams are closely monitoring patients for warning signs such as stomach pain, vomiting, bleeding, and sudden health deterioration.

Dr Raiwalui explains that dengue symptoms can mimic other illnesses like leptospirosis or typhoid, so lab testing is essential to confirm cases and avoid incorrect treatment.

He adds that severe cases are more common in people with chronic conditions such as diabetes and kidney disease and managing these cases requires coordination across medical departments.

Dr Raiwalui warns against using anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen, which can increase the risk of bleeding.

He advises that paracetamol is a safer option for managing fever.

PSH is also working with communities to raise awareness, urging people to cover water containers and eliminate stagnant water to prevent mosquito breeding.

The Ministry of Health has declared a national health emergency and has begun fogging and larvicide spraying in high-risk areas.

Dr Raiwalui says dengue can be contained through early action and collective effort.

