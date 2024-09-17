New focus for severe drug treatment cases

[Source: VH]

The government has announced plans to make St. Giles Hospital a last resort for treating individuals with substance abuse disorders.

Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu says that the Ministry is focusing on establishing a new Drug Rehabilitation Centre that will provide tailored treatment programs suited to Fiji’s specific needs.

These specialist rehabilitation centres, he says will offer personalized recovery services, working closely with faith-based organizations and civil society groups to deliver care.

The Ministry has outlined key measures to support this initiative.



Health Minister Doctor Atonio Lalabalavu [File Photo]

Dr Lalabalavu says existing resources will continue to manage current drug rehabilitation cases, while the services at the new rehabilitation centre will undergo thorough evaluation.

He says plans are in place to expand access to medical therapies and increase hospital-based counselling services across the country.

To enhance care, Dr Lalabalavu states new positions for full-time counsellors and social workers will be created.

The Minister says specialized therapy training will be offered at each facility and hospitals will be equipped with drug screening tools.

Nurses, he says will also receive training in drug screening and assessment, ensuring consistent and effective treatment nationwide.

Dr Lalabalavu adds that protocols will be developed to accurately monitor and report drug use, as well as maintain patient records.

He also reveals that progress is already being made toward acquiring land and finalizing building agreements for the first rehabilitation centre.