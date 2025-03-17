Ministry committed to improving PPP arrangement

[File Photo]

The public-private partnership between Lautoka and Ba hospitals has seen improvements over the past two years.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says that Healthcare Fiji and ASPEN have been engaged to enhance service delivery.

However, he expressed concerns over how the hospitals were initially handed over to ASPEN.

Article continues after advertisement



Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu.

Dr Lalabalavu says the government now spends approximately $12 million per month to maintain services at both hospitals.

He adds that the Lautoka and Ba hospital public-private partnership lacked proper risk-sharing.

“And in terms of the PPP arrangements, some of the characteristics of good PPP arrangements would be risk-sharing, close collaboration, and value for money. Some of those characteristics of a good PPP were not done right. As it is, the government is trying to correct what was done wrong in the inception of this PPP, which serves Lautoka and Ba Hospitals”

Dr Lalabalavu says they are committed to improving this arrangement.

He adds that they are in close discussions and collaborations with relevant stakeholders in terms of the contractual agreement.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.