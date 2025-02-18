CWM gets new CT scan machine

The Fiji Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Services engineering team offloaded the new CT Scan Machine at CWM Hospital on Sunday. [Source: Ministry of Health & Medical Services - Fiji/ Facebook]

Health services at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital were given a boost with the recent arrival of a new CT Scan Machine.

The Health Ministry said this was a significant step forward for healthcare services and was made possible through a COVID-19 grant from the Government of Japan.

The government, through the Ministry of Health & Medical Services, said it acknowledged members of the public for their understanding and patience as works continue to improve facilities and healthcare services for all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

Click Here for Viti Plus Link