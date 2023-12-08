ATH commits to bridging digital divide

[File Photo]

Amalgamated Telecom Holdings has made a viable recovery post-pandemic.

Deputy Chair Attar Singh says the company’s primary focus continues to be bridging the digital divide in the region.

During the Annual General Meeting, Singh announced an increase in shares for shareholders as a token of appreciation for their unwavering commitment.

He acknowledged the presence of competition but expressed confidence in ATH’s loyal client base.

ATH CEO Ivan Fong states that a major challenge they have faced in the last financial year is the migration of skilled workers.

“We have seen from across the group just in the last 15 months period about 300 staff sorts off leave the company so skilled workers going offshore for other gainful employment.”

Meanwhile, Fong says the overall performance of the rest of the ATH group has been commendable compared to 2022.