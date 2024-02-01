Health workers cautioned

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu

The Health Ministry is issuing a stern warning to health professionals that complaints against them are taken seriously.

This comes as there have been reports against health professionals by some patients.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu highlights that usually the cases are referred to the Executive Support Unit.

He adds that most of the issues raised are solved within those facilities; however, the ones that usually do require investigations are then referred to the Permanent Secretary to be dealt with.

“For the ones that were raised on social media or probably mainstream media, again, I let that follow the due process of how investigations are done. And should they be disciplined, they’ll be disciplined.”

Dr. Lalabalavu adds that, in most cases, verbal and written warnings are also given to staff.