Grants to boost youth entrepreneurship

The Graduate Business Start-Up Grant Scheme and the Micro Qualification Grant aims to bridge the skills gap in Fiji.

This initiative, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica is designed to equip young people to become job creators rather than job seekers.

He says the government’s broader objective is to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and stimulate innovation, encouraging youth to contribute significantly to the national economic diversification agenda.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica states that efforts are also being made to support indigenous businesses, which have historically received little to no assistance.

DPM and Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica

Development strategies are being put in place to empower the indigenous community and provide support for resource owners.

Kamikamica says these measures are crucial as the resource sectors have been underperforming, partly due to the mass migration from rural areas.

The Minister also notes that several government initiatives aim to address these challenges.

Among them is a new scheme that subsidizes interest for iTaukei landowners, facilitating land development, capital investment and expansion projects based on commercial viability.

Tax-free region incentives have been introduced to support and encourage existing indigenous iTaukei businesses.

Kamikamica adds that Vanua and Marama Finances programs are designed to offer financial services specifically tailored to iTaukei resource owners in Fiji.

These initiatives, he adds aim to enhance their access to finance and promote economic development within their communities.