Government plans to commercial bee industry

Trade Minister, Manoa Kamikamica says the government will soon announce the commercialization of the bee keeping industry in Fiji.

He adds they will also involve some bigger companies in this initiative.

Speaking at the handing over of capital items to Malawiya Farm Fresh Honey under the Apiculture project, Kamikamica says it is important to work together to build a more diversified Fijian economy so that we do not rely solely on tourism.

Throughout the implementation of the Apiculture project, Ismail Wahid Malawiya from Lautoka demonstrated dedication to the preservation and enhancement of bee habitats.



The items were given to Wahid who has been a beekeeper for more than 30 years, and has a capacity of 200 beehives.

Under the project Wahid has received hardware materials for 200 new Beehives, Italian Queen Bees and semi-automated extraction machine.

Kamikamica says the Ministry will observe Wahid’s progress and assist where possible in the future.

“It’s important certainly from the government’s perspective that we continue to work together to try and build a more diversified Fijian economy, so that we not only relying on tourism but there are other exportable commodities that we can develop in our country.”

The total project cost $100,000 with Ministry contributing over $66,000 and Wahid putting in over $33,000.