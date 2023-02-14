Government committed to childhood development: Tabuya

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The government aims to highlight issues affecting people and openly discuss ways of addressing them, says Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya.

Tabuya states the new government will strive to bring crucial issues to the forefront and work in collaboration with other stakeholders to minimize its impacts.

She affirmed this at a recent workshop on drafting a national policy on Early Childhood Development.

This workshop was attended by representatives from Government and Non-Government who brainstormed and discussed pathways for assisting children across the Pacific to reach their full potential through coordinated action and investment in early childhood development.

Minister Tabuya commended the participants for spearheading discussions that will pave the way forward in the development of Fiji’s first Early Childhood Development Policy.

Tabuya also confirmed the government’s commitment to early childhood development.