Further talks held on PALM scheme following recent claims

The Minister for Employment and Australian High Commissioner Ewen McDonald met on Friday to reaffirm both government’s commitment to improving work rights and welfare of Fijian workers engaged under the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Program.

The primary focus of the meeting was to strengthen and enhance the collaboration between Fiji and Australia regarding the PALM Program.

Discussions were held on the claims of modern-day slavery, racism, bullying, excessive workloads, unfair termination, and unsafe and unhealthy working conditions under the PALM Program.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh stressed on the need to further strengthen the mechanisms to ensure compliance.

The Australian High Commissioner also confirmed that Fiji’s Country Liaison Officer and the Department of Workplace Relations are actively and thoroughly investigating the recent claims highlighted in the media with full support from the Australian High Commission.

He also confirmed that the team will be at the workplace this weekend.

The Employment Minister says discussions were also held on the engagement of an additional Country Liaison Officer to be based in Queensland, Australia and increasing travel allowances for the current CLOs to attend to workers’ grievances, especially those living and working in remote areas of Australia.

The importance of direct contact with the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations and having desk officers for direct communication was also emphasized.

The Minister acknowledges the Fair Work Ombudsman for its role in ensuring fair treatment and compliance with workplace standards.

A ministerial visit to Australia is scheduled for October to strengthen the labour mobility program for the betterment of Fijian workers and a “win-win” outcome for both countries.

The High Commission will arrange a meeting with the new Minister responsible for the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations.