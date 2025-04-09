FTU wants implementation of protection policy

[File Photo]

The Fiji Teachers Union will be pushing for a Teachers Protection Policy during the upcoming consultation to review the Education Act of 1966.

General Secretary Muniappa Goundar says they will advocate for the need to establish a protection policy to be embedded in the expected re-form of the Education Act and the Teachers Service Commission.

He adds that his goal is to ensure a safer environment for those in the fraternity, acknowledging international provisions on children’s rights.

“Our teachers, who are the ones who impart knowledge to the kids, should feel safe in the classrooms and in the school compound, is very important. Only then will we be able to achieve the quality we are seeking in our school system.

Goundar says they will also continue to call for fair remuneration given the low number of teachers in the country, as some have pursued a career overseas or elsewhere offering lucrative pay.

He adds that teachers are to be paid the right salary for the amount of work they do, optimistic that the review will also guarantee regular salary reviews for teachers.

Goundar is advocating for the expected amended act to align with international laws, specifically the UNESCO goals and SDG 4.

However, he says the union is grateful for the coalition government for taking up the review and opening an opportunity for deliberation, something that they did not have the privilege of in the past 16 years.

