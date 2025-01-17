FTU calls for teacher protection policy

The Fiji Teachers Union is pushing for stronger measures to protect teachers.

During a consultation on the Employment Relations Act 2007 and the Work Care Bill, General Secretary Muniappa Goundar highlighted incidents of physical assault against teachers by both parents and students.

The union currently has over 5000 members.

Goundar is calling for a protection policy to ensure that teachers feel safe in the classroom and the school environment.

“We are urging that the teacher protection policy be in place. We have the child protection policy. In the recent past, we have seen parents, guardians, taking laws in their hands, assaulting teachers. In fact, students assaulting teachers. There have been cases.”



Muniappa Goundar

Goundar stresses the need for a more robust support system for teachers, particularly when they are engaged in activities outside the classroom

“We all know, the teachers, they are not only in the classroom. They are on the roadside. They are at the bus stand, getting children out from town, cities, to their school. And then in the afternoon, from school to towns and cities, to see that they go home safely. But are our teachers cared for? Are our teachers under any duty allowance? Are they having any average coverage? Is there any risk insurance for our teachers? These things need to be looked at.”

Ministry of Employment Director, Labour Standard Services Atish Kumar acknowledged the importance of the issues raised by the union and have invited proposals from the union.