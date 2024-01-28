FRCS to establish intelligence unit

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service is currently working on establishing an intelligence unit.

This was revealed by Acting Chief Executive Officer Malakai Naiyaga during the 2024 World Customs Day Celebrations on Friday.

Naiyaga says that the FRCS is looking to enhance and improve their threat detecting technologies in order to detect unwanted threats beforehand.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are working on establishing our own intelligence unit to use latest technologies in terms of profiling to detect any suspicious or unusual activities that may be happening. So that unit will be established and will be announced very soon.”

Naiyaga highlights the perennial challenges faced by the authority in terms of resourcing and funding, emphasizing the need to proactively present funding requests to support their proposed initiatives.