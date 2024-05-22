Former Fiji Pine workers reinstated after successful negotiations

Fiji Pine has reinstated around ten former employees after successful negotiations between the company’s management and the National Workers Union.

The discussions, which were marked by goodwill and mutual understanding, have brought a resolution to several longstanding disputes.

The chairman of the Fiji Pine Group, Rakuita Vakalalabure, expresses satisfaction with the outcome, stating that they are pleased to have settled these claims.

Vakalalabure says the discussions were conducted in good faith, and it’s a positive step forward for both Fiji Pine and Tropik Woods.

NWU General Secretary Felix Anthony detailed the progress made in resolving issues that had persisted under the previous management of Tropik Woods.

According to Anthony, the reinstated workers were among those terminated without proper cause during 2018–2021.

He says they have successfully resolved about seven outstanding issues.

As part of the agreement, both parties have committed to addressing all remaining grievances by June 18, 2024.

In a gesture of goodwill following the successful negotiations, the NWU has also agreed to withdraw its notice of industrial action.