Force reflects on unity

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew had acknowledged the challenges the force had faced but emphasized how, despite the ups and downs, the officers had remained steadfast and united.

While speaking during the medal presentation ceremony for retired officers and those serving over 18 years, he also reminded officers that while the force had faced burdens in the past, new challenges would continue to emerge.

The Acting COMPOL says it is the collective strength that had allowed the force to persevere through difficult times, including administrative hurdles and external challenges.

He also acknowledged the retirees, whose dedication and service have laid the foundation for the force’s success.