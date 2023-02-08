Food safety is paramount: Rayalu

[File Photo]

Food safety is still a real challenge in Fiji.

Speaking during the Codex Committee meeting for North America and the South West Pacific, Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu says everyone has the responsibility of ensuring that all food is safe.

Rayalu says food safety is paramount, and everyone plays an important role in the food chain.

Article continues after advertisement

The Agriculture Minister says public concerns about food safety issues often place the Codex at the center of global debates.

“Food safety is still a real challenge in Fiji. Local municipal authorities are ensuring that hotels and restaurants are all HACCP food safety compliant. I thank the CODEX for developing the Alimentarius Commission for developing relevant standards that are important for safeguarding public health and improving trade in a fair, neutral, and transparent manner.”

Rayalu says the occurrence of foodborne illnesses is a key challenge in the Pacific Islands.

He adds that the government and stakeholders have the responsibility of ensuring that all food is safe for everyone.