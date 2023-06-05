Food security and nutrition tops Live and Learn List

Improving of nutrients in food and food security are two of the major focus of the non-governmental organisation Live and Learn Fiji, as they work on 29 communities in the Northern Division.

Project Manager Kolosa Matebalavu says most of these communities are vulnerable to climate change and this is affecting their food sources, which eventually affects the lives of villagers, in particular expecting mothers as well as children.

Matebalavu says the assistance and support is part of the drought recovery and climate resilience project, funded by the US Government’s Pacific American Fund.

“Our activities are also aligned with the Ministry of Health in terms of improving nutrients for our people of the vulnerable groups. This is because they have these issues around the prevalence of Anemia for Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata for children under five and also for pregnant women, they have deficiency in certain nutrients and some of the challenges and issues we will be addressing through this programme is really around improving food security in drought prone areas.”

Matebalavu says they are also working very closely with the Ministry of Agriculture in promoting smart agriculture and also sustainable resource management and empowerment for women to be engaged in this sector.

The project was launched in February this year and will run in Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata for two and a half years.