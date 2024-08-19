Focusing on protecting isolated communities

Vice Chancellor Professor, Shaista Shameem

The University of Fiji marked World Indigenous Day last weekend with a strong focus on cultural preservation and equality.

The event, held at the Saweni Campus and organized by the Centre for iTaukei Studies,brought together students, staff and guests.

Central to the event was the United Nations theme for this year: “Protection of Self-Isolating and First Contact Peoples.”

This theme emphasizes the importance of respecting the autonomy of Indigenous communities that choose to live in isolation to maintain their cultural and linguistic identities.

The University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem says the institution is commited to valuing the diverse cultures and traditions within Fiji.

She highlighted the University’s secular foundation, which ensures that all races, religions, beliefs, and opinions are respected equally.

Professor Shameem also called on the Centre for iTaukei Studies to explore whether there are Indigenous communities in Fiji currently living in voluntary isolation who wish to remain so.

She states that such research is vital for protecting these communities’ cultural identities.

The day also featured panel discussions that provided a platform for critical dialogue on the protection of indigenous rights in Fiji.

Professor Shameem encouraged open discussions on the proposed constitutional reforms, noting that these reforms have implications for indigenous rights.

She also reminded attendees that any specific protections for indigenous groups must align with the principle of equality, which has been a cornerstone of Fiji’s constitutions since 1970.