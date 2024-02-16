Flash flood warning remains in Force for Fiji

A flash flood warning remains in force for flood prone areas, small streams and low-lying crossings for the whole of Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Services says notable rainfall has been recorded in most parts of the country, which also increases the risk of flash flooding in those areas.

Acting Director Bipen Prakash says an active through of low pressure lies slow moving over the country and is expected to affect Fiji for the next few days.

He is also urging people living in low-lying areas to be vigilant.

“So if you are living in a low-lying and flood-prone area, be especially mindful of the tide time. So the next high tide is at around midnight tonight, so be very vigilant if you are living in a low-lying and flood-prone area. Like I said, there will probably be ease in the weather by later tomorrow, but it’s quite active at the moment in the region as a whole. In fact, we expect weather systems to affect the country into early next week.”

Prakash adds a strong wind warning is also in force for Yasawa, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and southwestern and eastern Viti Levu.

He adds that isolated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall is also expected, especially in the afternoon and evening.