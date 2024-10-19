First anniversary of renewed Vuvale Partnership marked

Prime Minister, the Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka (left), and Australian Prime Minister, the Hon. Anthony Albanese MP, following the signing of the renewed and elevated Vuvale Partnership on 18 October 2023 [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji and Australia are celebrating the first anniversary of the renewed and elevated Vuvale Partnership, signed on 18 October 2023 by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The first iteration of the Fiji – Australia Vuvale Partnership signed in 2019, signalled a commitment to closer cooperation, consultation and friendship between our two nations.

In response to new challenges, and the opportunity to offer new solutions, Fiji and Australia undertook an extensive joint review process of the Vuvale Partnership in 2023.

The renewed and elevated Partnership, signed during Rabuka’s visit to Australia last October, represents the two countries joint principles and priorities and reflects the growing maturity of the bilateral relationship.



It elevates their shared commitment to tackle climate change and strengthen oeconomic and trade partnership.

Over the first year of its implementation, the two countries have delivered significant achievements across all five pillars of the Partnership.

Through the economic partnership, Fiji and Australia have supported Fiji’s fiscal stabilization and economic reform, including through budget support to assist the Government meet key spending commitments on infrastructure, health and education.

Fiji and Australia are working together to deliver a master plan for the Colonial War Memorial hospital – a critical step in moving towards a new national referral hospital that can deliver better services to the people of Fiji and the region.

Building on the reconstruction of nine schools in Vanua Levu damaged by Tropical Cyclone Yasa, they are working together on a new social infrastructure program to continue delivering high quality, inclusive and climate resilient school and health infrastructure.

Fiji and Australia have also signed Memorandums of Understanding to enhance cooperation on port infrastructure and services and strengthen the response to cyber incidents.

The two countries are also committed to addressing the issues facing the Blue Pacific Continent, including tackling climate change, and working together in pursuit of an Ocean of Peace.

Australia says there is much to be done and they will come together early in 2025 to celebrate the substantial achievements that both countries have accomplished during the first year of their renewed and elevated Vuvale Partnership.