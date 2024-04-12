Final preparations underway for Eid in the Park celebration

Following a lapse of one year, Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM/Radio Fiji Two team is ready to host Fijians at their Eid in the Park event tomorrow.

Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two are teaming up to host the celebration tomorrow, providing a space for Fijians to come together and mark the joyous occasion with family and friends.

Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM Radio Manager Ashneel Singh says Eid is a time for togetherness and celebration, and they are thrilled to host this event and create a platform for the community to share in the happiness.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s a family friendly event open to everyone in the community, and the event is happening after a year. There will also be live entertainment, a display of Islamic artifacts, and delicious treats from our food stalls.

Singh says attendees can expect a variety of activities throughout the day.

FMF Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM Eid in the Park will be held at the Rups Mega Complex in 9 Miles Nakasi tomorrow from 10am to 3pm.