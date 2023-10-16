Fijians await resolution amidst promised housing unit debacle

LagiLagi Housing Development Project

The LagiLagi Housing Development Project continues to haunt the Ministry of Housing as it grapples with resolving complaints amounting to more than a hundred thousand dollars.

The previous government granted People’s Community Network a significant sum of over $12 million, coupled with a 99-year lease to construct 153 homes, a community hall, and a kindergarten as part of the LagiLagi Housing Development Project.

However, this vision never came to fruition, and PCN stands accused of enticing Fijians with false promises of constructing 10,000 housing units under the program.

Ministry of Housing Permanent Secretary Manasa Lesuma says the LagiLagi housing saga has persisted, leaving numerous families in distress as they await the refund of their hard-earned deposits.

“The government has been able to provide funding for this financial year to continue to compensate those that have come forward to claim. Some of the challenges that are currently faced is that some of these members of the public have actually misplaced receipts .But as we speak the Ministry continues to work with those that are coming in trying to find ways.”

Lesuma says they are now working with the Public Rental Board to acquire remaining flats.

“Currently there is a paper that’s now been drafted to go to cabinet. Maybe it’s a bit too early for me to say sir, but the plan is for PRB to take over those flats to complete the works and also to have them rented out to those that applicants that are waiting to move into some of these flat so.”

Lesuma adds that while a number of families have received compensation for their losses, others are still in a state of limbo, awaiting their rightful compensation from the Ministry.