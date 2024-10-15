Fiji to gain from productivity workshop

Fiji is set to benefit from an upcoming workplace productivity workshop later this month, bringing together representatives from several countries.

Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations, Agni Deo Singh says Fiji currently chairs the Asian Productivity Organization and will host the event on the 22nd of this month.

Singh highlights that the entire Asia-Pacific region, as part of the APO, will gather to discuss strategies for enhancing productivity across workplaces.

He adds that with varying workplace practices across countries, the workshop offers a valuable opportunity for participants to exchange knowledge and learn from each other’s experiences.

“This workshop is actually going to discuss all good practices shared by other countries and see how we can improve our own productivity.”

Singh says this collaborative effort aims to help Fiji and its neighbors adopt best practices for sustainable growth in the region.