Fiji to co-host SIDS Solution Forum

The cabinet has approved that Fiji will co-host the 2024 Pacific Small Island Development States (SIDS) Solution Forum.

The forum is scheduled from November 5th to 8th of this year, and Fiji will co-host it with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

The SIDS platform was launched by the UNFAO in 2021 and offers an innovative solution to accelerate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals with a focus on agriculture, food, nutrition, the environment, and health in Small Island developing states.

The last SIDS Forum was hosted in Apia, Samoa, in 2022.