Fiji Navy admits monitoring limitations in vast EEZ

Monitoring every vessel that enters Fiji’s exclusive economic zone remains a significant challenge, says Republic of Fiji Navy Commander Timoci Natuva.

While making submissions before the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, Commander Natuva highlighted that Fiji’s EEZ covers approximately 1.3 million square kilometers of the Pacific Ocean.

Commander Natuva says while the Fiji Navy relies on advanced technology, such as the Automatic Identification System, to track vessels, there are limitations when it comes to those that intentionally turn off their AIS systems to avoid detection.

In terms of vessels that are dark vessels that do not turn on the air, their AIS, we don’t have the capacity to monitor them. That’s why we rely on other new technologies that are coming into place to be able to provide that capability.

He also highlighted the cost of monitoring operations, especially through patrol boat deployments.

Commander Natuva reveals that a patrol boat mission lasting 14 days can cost around $80,000, with fuel being a major expense.

He says the Fiji Navy has shifted toward conducting intelligence-based patrols, where it works closely with partner agencies to gather information and target specific areas of concern.

He says these targeted patrols are more cost-effective.

