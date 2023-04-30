Fiji explores pathways to boost sugar exports

[Source: File]

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh discussed opportunities for Fiji’s sugar export markets with John Ireland, the Associate Director for Czarnikow Company.

The focus of the meeting was on boosting sugarcane production in Fiji, with the Ministry considering incentives for growers based on their yield output.

Singh emphasized that incentivizing growers would encourage them to increase their cane production, and Ireland projected a positive outlook for the sale of Fiji sugar in the upcoming 2023 production season.

He also stressed the importance of the Fiji sugar industry focusing on investments in ethanol production and power cogeneration.

Fiji currently exports its raw sugar to several Asian markets, including Japan, Malaysia, Korea, and China, as well as the United Kingdom.

The United States market purchases Fiji sugar at 25 to 30 percent higher than the world sugar price.

With improvements in global economic performance, there has been a steady and gradual rise in the price of sugar globally.