Fiji backs women’s rights at UN meet

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua has reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to ensuring women’s empowerment at the 58th session of the Commission on Population and Development of the United Nations Population Fund.

Qereqeretabua is attending the event in New York and says Fiji is working hard to eliminate any form of discrimination against women.

The Assistant Minister stresses the collective actions Fiji is taking to promote the health and well-being of Fiji’s population.

She says that various programs and policies have been implemented by Fiji to build a healthy population by collaborating closely with development part-ners, particularly the UNFPA Pacific Office and the Government of Australia.

Qereqeretabua adds that Fiji remains committed to its obligations under multilateralism to enhance the lives of all Fijians, particularly in advancing the health rights of women through the provision of maternal health services and programs aimed at improving quality of life.

