FICAC witnesses to access documents

[ FilePhoto ]

Terminated Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Manager Investigations, Kuliniasi Saumi, will be granted access to documents at the FICAC office for use as evidence in the case involving Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason confirmed this after seeking assurances from Acting Deputy FICAC Commissioner Lisiate Fotofili.

Mason states that Fotofili has allowed Saumi and two other witnesses to access the documents as part of their affidavit in Malimali’s case.

Article continues after advertisement

He has also assured that the witnesses will not face any interference.

The hearing on Malimali’s appointment validity will resume today and conclude on Friday, with the Chief Justice and Chief Registrar set to be recalled for cross-examination.

Malimali is currently on three weeks’ leave at the request of the Judicial Service Commission.