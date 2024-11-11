FENC Fiji calls for support

[File Photo]

The Foundation for Education of Needy Children has called for both long-term investments and immediate support for the most vulnerable children and families in Fiji.

Founder and Managing Director John Samy says while eradicating poverty requires systemic change, investment, and access to opportunities, there is an urgent need for direct assistance for those in need.

Samy says the Foundation, which has been supporting vulnerable children and families across Fiji since its inception, focuses on providing education and other essential resources to break the cycle of poverty.

Article continues after advertisement

“Charity alone cannot solve the problem of poverty. We need investment, job opportunities, and systemic change, but for the poorest of the poor, immediate help is crucial.”



Founder and Managing Director John Samy

Samy says good governance and accountability is central to the organization’s approach, ensuring that every donation is used as efficiently as possible.

FENC Fiji continues to provide essential educational support and help to lift families out of poverty.

The Foundation is committed to creating a brighter future for Fiji’s most at-risk children and breaking the cycle of poverty for future generations.