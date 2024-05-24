Feasibility study vital for new facilities

Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka reveals plans for exploring all feasible alternatives for constructing a new airport and its corresponding facilities.

Gavoka adds that this aims to enhance infrastructure to support increased tourism and investment, aligning with the government’s strategic objectives.

The Minister for Civil Aviation acknowledges the need for local fleet modernization.

“Our national airline has a very young fleet and is doing a wonderful job internationally, but we need to replace the local equipment being used domestically.”



Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Gavoka also emphasizes the importance of the modernization effort, aiming to improve the quality and reliability of domestic air travel.

“On regulatory reforms, we are modernizing aviation safety and security legislation to ensure it aligns with ICAO’s requirements and remains fit for purpose, that is, safety and enhancement initiatives with ICAO.”

The proposed airport and fleet upgrades are expected to enhance the overall travel experience for both domestic and international visitors.