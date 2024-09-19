FCS seeks partners to address critical drug rehab shortfall

The Fiji Corrections Service is struggling to provide adequate treatment for drug offenders due to limited resources, according to Fiji Corrections Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa.

Many offenders with drug-related convictions, he says are not receiving specialized treatment, even though their criminal behavior is often linked to the neurological impacts of drug addiction.

The Commissioner says that addressing substance abuse within the criminal justice system presents a valuable opportunity to reduce drug-related crimes.

Article continues after advertisement

Failing to offer treatment to drug-abusing offenders, he believes is a missed chance to enhance public health and safety.

Dr Nakarawa stresses the importance of adopting a comprehensive approach to handling drug-related offenses.

The FCS is seeking development partners to help establish a specialized Rehabilitation Unit for drug and sexual offenders.

He says this aims to provide targeted treatment, reduce recidivism, and improve the well-being of offenders.

Incorporating treatment programs into the corrections system, according to Dr Nakarawa could lower the rates of repeat offenses and support successful reintegration into society.

Providing treatment to offenders who would not otherwise receive it would also improve their medical and psychological outcomes while reducing drug-related incarcerations.

The Corrections chief says that the establishment of the Rehabilitation Unit should form a key part of the government’s national drug strategy, focusing on long-term solutions that address criminal behavior and the public health consequences of drug use.

Dr Nakarawa says the FCS remains committed to reforming its services to meet the changing needs of inmates and contribute to a safer, healthier society.

These comments were made during a meeting with the National Narcotic Bureau Task Force, which discussed the formation of a new Counter-Narcotics Bureau and the introduction of stronger legislation to tackle drug-related crime.