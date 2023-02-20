FCS focuses on improving infrastructure

[File Photo]

The Fiji Corrections Service is focusing on improving its line of work in compliance with the United Nations Minimum Standard Rules for the safety and well-being of all categories of inmates.

Speaking in Parliament last week, Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says the health and safety of the inmates remain a priority for the government.

He says, in doing so, the FCS is currently undertaking six projects to improve its infrastructure.

This includes civil works at Naboro Roads, the Nasinu Correction Center farm boundary fence, and the design of the Suva Correction Center’s new main cell block.

Turaga says this also involves the upgrading of the Suva Cemetery.