FCCC examining key thematic areas on cost of living

FCCC CEO Joel Abraham

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is examining eight key thematic areas in regards to the cost of living.

Spearheaded by CEO Joel Abraham, the FCCC’s multifaceted approach seeks to delve into the intricate dynamics shaping the economic pressures faced by consumers nationwide.

The thematic areas identified by the FCCC encompass housing, food, taxes, healthcare, energy, communication, water and sanitation, and transport.

According to Abraham, these domains encapsulate the fundamental facets of daily life where individuals encounter significant financial burdens.

The comprehensive review is poised to involve consultations across the country, offering people a platform to voice their concerns and contribute to shaping future policies.