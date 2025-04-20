FCCC cracks down on price violations

[Source: FCCC / Facebook]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has flagged 53 cases of non-compliance following its pre-Easter inspection campaign.

More than 700 inspections were carried out nationwide, targeting supermarkets, retail outlets and other traders.

The most frequent violations included the failure to display prices and selling items above the maximum retail price.

Article continues after advertisement

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta states that there is no excuse for businesses breaking the law.

She adds that traders found in breach will face enforcement action, particularly during the post-Easter follow-up inspections.

The Commission’s zero-tolerance message comes as it ramps up efforts to improve enforcement.

Jiuta confirms that FCCC is currently reviewing its internal processes to respond faster to complaints and streamline services.

She notes that this includes how complaints are handled and how licenses are processed to better support both consumers and traders.

The Commission continues to call on the public to remain vigilant and report any unfair trading practices.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.