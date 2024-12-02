Fatal crash claims life of young passenger

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

A man in his 20s died at the scene of a motor vehicle accident along Valley Road in Sigatoka yesterday.

Director of Traffic Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mitieli Divuana said the victim was one of four passengers in a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old. The vehicle veered off the road and tumbled several times near Navula in the afternoon.

SSP Divuana said the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing the victim to be thrown from the car.

The victim sustained serious injuries and died at the scene. The remaining passengers, along with the driver, were taken to Sigatoka Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The road death toll now stands at 55, down from 74 for the same period last year.

SSP Divuana is urging drivers to adopt a responsible attitude. He says road safety must be taken seriously to prevent further accidents and loss of life.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.