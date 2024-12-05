Fading indigenous languages sparks concern

GCC convened last month to discuss key issues, including the International Decade on Indigenous Languages, with a focus on revitalizing both languages

iTaukei Affairs Minister Irereimi Vasu says there is a need for immediate action to address the declining use of the iTaukei and Rotuman languages.

The Great Council of Chiefs convened last month to discuss key issues, including the International Decade on Indigenous Languages, with a focus on revitalizing both languages.

Vasu, says the initiative is important, noting the decline in the use of indigenous languages, particularly among young people.

Vasu highlighted the findings from a village profiling survey, which confirmed the diminishing use of indigenous languages.

He stresses there is a need for immediate action.

“The use of our language has been declining for some time and is more noticeable today amongst our young people. The survey that I touched on earlier also points to this truth ”

The GCC expressed strong support for the International Decade on Indigenous Languages and recognized the need to address these challenges collaboratively.