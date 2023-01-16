Energy transition tops IRENA agenda

The critical need for a global energy transition tops the International Renewable Energy Agency’s 13th Assembly agenda in Abu Dhabi.

Ahead of the formalities yesterday, IRENA boss Francesco La Camera says it is an opportunity for more than 1500 delegates to lock in a positive trajectory for sustainable development.

This is the first face-to-face IRENA Assembly since COVID.

La Camera says the pandemic and the global climate crisis has fired up new passion from IRENA member governments to ensure a new energy system can deliver the 1.5 degree, carbon-free promise of the Paris Agreement.

“It’s the biggest milestone this year ahead of the COP28 SO it’s taking place after COP27 and going forward to COP28. It’s also the first discussion on the global stocktake, a topic.”

The Assembly sessions and side events will also help the 167 IRENA nations to identify energy transition priorities in preparation for the UAE-hosted COP28 later this year.