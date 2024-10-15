Eight die from overdose claims wheelbarrow boys

[Source: Sashi Kiran MP/ Facebook]

Wheelbarrow boys in Nadi claim that they lost eight of their friends to drug overdose in the last two months.

These claims were made to Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran during a meeting with them this morning at the Nadi market.

The Assistant Minister says that these individuals have expressed their desire to change the way they live their lives.

[Source: Sashi Kiran MP/ Facebook]

Kiran stresses that they have also agreed on a few consultations and training to help them with de-addiction, financial literacy and reintegration into work life.

She adds that many of them are skilled plumbers, tile layers, and welders.

The Assistant Minister adds that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has indicated the willingness to working with these young Fijians to find a better life.



[Source: Sashi Kiran MP/ Facebook]

Kiran says the government will continue to consult and support those living on the streets in finding a better life.

We are trying to get a confirmation from authorities on claims of the number of people lost to overdose.