Students urged to complete TSLS applications

[File Photo]

With Year 13 results now released, the Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service is urging students to submit the final offer letters and examination results to complete their applications.

TSLS will not assess applications based on provisional offer letters from tertiary institutions.

Applicants who have already registered are reminded to upload their official results and final offer letters from their preferred universities to ensure smooth processing.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Chief Executive Avinay Kumar says students should not wait until the last minute as some scholarships have limited quotas.

“However, we can also say that the couple of students that have already submitted their application with the provisional offer letters and have put up a dummy year 2013 result which basically would put them in a difficult situation whereby they have to come back and get these documents re-uploaded.”

Once an application is fully completed and submitted, it will proceed to the processing stage where it will be assessed based on the relevant eligibility criteria.

Kumar says students should carefully consider their academic program choices, taking into account future job market opportunities.

The application deadline for the next academic year is January 31st, 2025.