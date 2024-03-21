Proper guidance is needed in shaping student career path

[File Photo]

In a bid to address the pressing need for comprehensive career guidance and support for the youth, the Higher Education Careers Expo is set to take centre stage across the nation.

Principal Education Officer Test/Careers, Aminiasi Voresara, stresses the pivotal role of proper guidance in shaping the career trajectories of individuals, emphasizing the significance of knowing one’s education pathway.

Voresara says the expo aims to cater to a diverse audience encompassing individuals, learners, dropouts, youths, parents, and guardians.

Article continues after advertisement

He highlights that the lack of adequate guidance often leaves individuals grappling with career decisions, leading to mismatches between skills and the job market.

“For too long, for too long, students are just going in because the government provides the support for the Ministry of Education, free education, free textbooks, free transport, and the recent $200 back-to-school assistance. Let’s show the government’s commitment, but if a child does not know, let alone the parents, where the child is going, it is to no avail a wasted investment, I would say.”

Central to the expo’s objectives is the provision of comprehensive information pertaining to the current job market landscape.

Voresara also states the significance of aligning educational pursuits with the prevailing market needs to enhance employability prospects.

He adds the reintroduction of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) alongside life skills training is poised to play a pivotal role in narrowing the gap in skills training within educational institutions.

The expo will be held in the Northern Division in May.