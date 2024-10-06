MoE strives to improve learning environment

[File Photo]

Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro says a comfortable and safe environment enhances students’ concentration and engagement during lessons.

The statement was made by Radrodro during the handover of 100 desks and chairs worth $9,500 to Dilkusha Methodist High School in Nausori.

Radrodro says they will continue to provide the appropriate resources for schools.

“Education remains at the heart of the National Development Plan 2025-29 and the Vision 2050. As we look to equip our young people with the skills and knowledge to succeed in the ever-evolving world, you must also ensure that they have sufficient resources to thrive.”

Radrodro adds it is important to improve learning for students continuously.

He further says the Coalition Government is committed to ensuring every child has access to quality education, regardless of their background.

The Education Minister says the government will invest in the development of children through education in order to improve the standard of living in communities.