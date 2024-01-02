Make wise enrollment choices: Kuruleca

PS Education Selina Kuruleca

Parents choosing to enrol their children in popular schools pose an ongoing challenge for the Ministry of Education.

As the new school year approaches the end of the month, it has come to light that some students and parents are once again facing frustration due to being unable to secure enrollment in these sought-after schools, as their capacities have been reached.

The Education Ministry urges parents to exercise discretion when enrolling their Year 9 students and to consider schools that still have available spaces.

Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca highlights the existing difficulties faced in student enrollment.

“Instead of going to the bigger, more popular schools. And then with the no zoning, you have kids who are coming very far to come to school in Suva, coming beyond Nausori. We just want to urge parents. There’s so many schools you go past. Some of those schools are empty.”



Kuruleca emphasizes the crucial need to promote quality education across all schools.

“We have advised Heads of School and the school management and committees to work together as much as possible, be fair, make sure we are non-discriminatory, and don’t only focus on marks when you take your kids in.”



The PS highlights ongoing efforts to enhance the educational experience for all students and teachers around the country.