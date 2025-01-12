Consultation to repeal automatic progression

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro with Naqali District School students. [Source: Ministry of Education/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Education will host a national consultation on Thursday to discuss repealing automatic progression in schools.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says the consultation aims to improve academic standards and student accountability.

Radrodro stated that automatic progression has led to complacency, with students advancing regardless of performance.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need to give equal opportunities to all the students. Some students wish to have a repeat; some students may have other options, but we would like to undertake that approach through a consultative process that has been undertaken, and hopefully we would be able to provide a cabinet paper in the cabinet in the near future”.



Education Minister Aseri Radrodro [File Photo]

He states that students must meet learning outcomes before advancing to the next grade.

The minister adds that the consultation will take place at Suva Grammar High School from 9 am to 12 pm and will gather input from education stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and student representatives.

The objective of this consultation is to evaluate the potential impacts of the “No Repeat Policy” and ensure more equitable and effective education.